Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
Suarez, Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith; Morton, Kolarek (7), Faria (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Suarez 2-1. L_Morton 8-1. Sv_H.Robles (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Fletcher (5), Smith (2), Bour (6). Tampa Bay, Diaz (11).
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|1
|Houston
|021
|202
|00x—7
|12
|0
Richard, Kingham (6), Romano (8) and Jansen; Valdez, Devenski (7), James (9) and Stubbs. W_Valdez 3-2. L_Richard 0-3. HRs_Houston, Reddick (8), Alvarez (4).
___
|Boston
|000
|003
|103—7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|2
Sale, Walden (7), Barnes (8), Workman (9) and Leon; Bundy, Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Severino. W_Sale 3-7. L_Bundy 3-8. HRs_Boston, Martinez (16).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|010—4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|1
Bieber, O.Perez (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki; G.Soto, N.Ramirez (5), Alcantara (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Bieber 6-2. L_N.Ramirez 3-1. Sv_Hand (20).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|020
|000—4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|131
|00x—5
|7
|3
Sparkman, Barlow (6), W.Peralta (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Odorizzi, May (7), Parker (8), R.Harper (8), Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 10-2. L_Sparkman 1-3. Sv_Rogers (8). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (18), Merrifield (8). Minnesota, Gonzalez (9), Kepler (17).
___
|New York
|000
|401
|201—8
|10
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|040—4
|10
|0
Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Holder (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; R.Lopez, Minaya (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Banuelos (9) and Castillo, McCann. W_Cortes Jr. 1-0. L_R.Lopez 4-7. HRs_New York, Torres (15), Maybin (2). Chicago, McCann (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|200
|200
|000—4
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|100—3
|4
|3
Minor, C.Martin (7), Leclerc (8), Kelley (9) and Mathis; Roark, Garrett (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali. W_Minor 6-4. L_Roark 4-6. Sv_Kelley (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (12), Casali (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|310
|101—7
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|131
|21x—8
|15
|1
Nelson, Houser (5), Ju.Guerra (7), Claudio (8), Burnes (8) and Pina; Bumgarner, Gott (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Gott 3-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (26), Pina (3).
___
|Arizona
|221
|100
|031—10
|15
|0
|Washington
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|10
|1
Clarke, Chafin (5), Hirano (6), Y.Lopez (7), McFarland (9) and Kelly; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (6), Barraclough (8), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Gomes. W_Hirano 3-3. L_Strasburg 7-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (19), Jones (13), Cron (3), Walker (12). Washington, Adams (7), Soto (11).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000—3
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x—4
|10
|0
Agrazal, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (7) and E.Diaz; P.Lopez, N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_P.Lopez 5-5. L_Hartlieb 0-1. Sv_Romo (12).
___
|St. Louis
|101
|010
|301—7
|12
|1
|New York
|510
|002
|00x—8
|10
|1
Wacha, G.Cabrera (5), Gallegos (6), T.Webb (8), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Syndergaard, S.Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and W.Ramos. W_Syndergaard 5-4. L_Wacha 4-3. Sv_E.Diaz (15). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (7). New York, Davis (8), Alonso (23).
___
|Philadelphia
|003
|100
|002—6
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|011
|030
|000—5
|8
|2
Nola, Hammer (5), Nicasio (6), Alvarez (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto, Knapp; Newcomb, Toussaint (3), J.Webb (6), Minter (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_E.Ramos 1-0. L_Jackson 3-2. Sv_Neris (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (7). Atlanta, Donaldson (11), Riley (11).