Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 030 100 010—5 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3 6 1

Suarez, Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith; Morton, Kolarek (7), Faria (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Suarez 2-1. L_Morton 8-1. Sv_H.Robles (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Fletcher (5), Smith (2), Bour (6). Tampa Bay, Diaz (11).

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 6 1 Houston 021 202 00x—7 12 0

Richard, Kingham (6), Romano (8) and Jansen; Valdez, Devenski (7), James (9) and Stubbs. W_Valdez 3-2. L_Richard 0-3. HRs_Houston, Reddick (8), Alvarez (4).

___

Boston 000 003 103—7 12 0 Baltimore 000 002 000—2 8 2

Sale, Walden (7), Barnes (8), Workman (9) and Leon; Bundy, Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Severino. W_Sale 3-7. L_Bundy 3-8. HRs_Boston, Martinez (16).

___

Cleveland 000 030 010—4 9 0 Detroit 000 000 200—2 6 1

Bieber, O.Perez (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki; G.Soto, N.Ramirez (5), Alcantara (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Bieber 6-2. L_N.Ramirez 3-1. Sv_Hand (20).

___

Kansas City 200 020 000—4 8 1 Minnesota 000 131 00x—5 7 3

Sparkman, Barlow (6), W.Peralta (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Odorizzi, May (7), Parker (8), R.Harper (8), Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 10-2. L_Sparkman 1-3. Sv_Rogers (8). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (18), Merrifield (8). Minnesota, Gonzalez (9), Kepler (17).

___

New York 000 401 201—8 10 1 Chicago 000 000 040—4 10 0

Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Holder (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; R.Lopez, Minaya (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Banuelos (9) and Castillo, McCann. W_Cortes Jr. 1-0. L_R.Lopez 4-7. HRs_New York, Torres (15), Maybin (2). Chicago, McCann (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE Texas 200 200 000—4 8 0 Cincinnati 000 200 100—3 4 3

Minor, C.Martin (7), Leclerc (8), Kelley (9) and Mathis; Roark, Garrett (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali. W_Minor 6-4. L_Roark 4-6. Sv_Kelley (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (12), Casali (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 001 310 101—7 8 1 San Francisco 000 131 21x—8 15 1

Nelson, Houser (5), Ju.Guerra (7), Claudio (8), Burnes (8) and Pina; Bumgarner, Gott (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Gott 3-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (26), Pina (3).

___

Arizona 221 100 031—10 15 0 Washington 300 000 000— 3 10 1

Clarke, Chafin (5), Hirano (6), Y.Lopez (7), McFarland (9) and Kelly; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (6), Barraclough (8), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Gomes. W_Hirano 3-3. L_Strasburg 7-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (19), Jones (13), Cron (3), Walker (12). Washington, Adams (7), Soto (11).

___

Pittsburgh 001 200 000—3 8 1 Miami 000 310 00x—4 10 0

Agrazal, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (7) and E.Diaz; P.Lopez, N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_P.Lopez 5-5. L_Hartlieb 0-1. Sv_Romo (12).

___

St. Louis 101 010 301—7 12 1 New York 510 002 00x—8 10 1

Wacha, G.Cabrera (5), Gallegos (6), T.Webb (8), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Syndergaard, S.Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and W.Ramos. W_Syndergaard 5-4. L_Wacha 4-3. Sv_E.Diaz (15). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (7). New York, Davis (8), Alonso (23).

___

Philadelphia 003 100 002—6 8 1 Atlanta 011 030 000—5 8 2

Nola, Hammer (5), Nicasio (6), Alvarez (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto, Knapp; Newcomb, Toussaint (3), J.Webb (6), Minter (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_E.Ramos 1-0. L_Jackson 3-2. Sv_Neris (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (7). Atlanta, Donaldson (11), Riley (11).