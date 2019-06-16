|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|66
|267
|45
|89
|.333
|TiAnderson ChW
|61
|232
|35
|74
|.319
|Meadows TB
|53
|203
|33
|64
|.315
|Brantley Hou
|67
|262
|34
|81
|.309
|LeMahieu NYY
|63
|256
|43
|79
|.309
|Fletcher LAA
|66
|231
|33
|71
|.307
|Mancini Bal
|67
|264
|49
|81
|.307
|Devers Bos
|70
|276
|50
|84
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|62
|240
|41
|73
|.304
|La Stella LAA
|64
|224
|40
|68
|.304
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 5 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Voit, New York, 45.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.