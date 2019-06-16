  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/16 11:22
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 66 267 45 89 .333
TiAnderson ChW 61 232 35 74 .319
Meadows TB 53 203 33 64 .315
Brantley Hou 67 262 34 81 .309
LeMahieu NYY 63 256 43 79 .309
Fletcher LAA 66 231 33 71 .307
Mancini Bal 67 264 49 81 .307
Devers Bos 70 276 50 84 .304
Martinez Bos 62 240 41 73 .304
La Stella LAA 64 224 40 68 .304
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Voit, New York, 45.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.