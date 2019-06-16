  1. Home
Hong Kong protester dies after falling from building

The man fell from 20-meter-high scaffolding after the police failed to drag him back to safety

  101
By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/16 14:11
A Hong Kong man in yellow raincoat protests against the proposed extradition bill on June 15 (Image courtesy of rogerli_lfhk Instagram)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong man in protest against the proposed extradition bill was killed on Saturday evening after falling from a 20-meter-high scaffold.

The 35-year-old man, surnamed Leung, was sent to a hospital after falling from the scaffold of a building. He was pronouncecd dead at 10:20 p.m. by the hospital, reported Hong Kong Apple Daily.

According to reports, the man was seen standing on the scaffold of the Pacific Place in Admiralty around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dressed in yellow raincoat, he hung banners reading “No extradition to China” and other content from the scaffolding, while standing beside those banners. The banners also carried statements calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the release of the detained students who were involved in the protests on June 12.

After receiving a call from the building’s security staff, police and firemen arrived. They then began to block the road and evacuate pedestrians on the scene. A huge inflatable cushion was put in place on the pavement below the scaffold and an expert was sent to talk to the man, trying to urge him to retreat to safety.

Having stood there for roughly five hours, however, the man suddenly climbed out of the scaffolding. Four firemen dashed forward in an attempt to drag him back, but the man eventually fell onto the pavement, missing the inflatable cushion.

The man lost conscience before arriving at the hospital. The hospital announced his death at 10:20 p.m. Police later declared that he died by suicide.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Lam announced her government would suspend the controversial amendments to the extradition bill indefinitely. Lam said the government will not withdraw the bill and declined to answer questions about whether she will resign from her post.
Hong Kong protests
extradition bill
Hong Kong

