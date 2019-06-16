  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/16 10:22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Chicago 4 2 .667 2
Washington 4 3 .571
Indiana 4 4 .500 3
New York 2 5 .286
Atlanta 1 5 .167 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667
Seattle 5 3 .625
Las Vegas 3 3 .500 1
Minnesota 4 4 .500 1
Phoenix 2 4 .333 2
Dallas 1 5 .167 3

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 74, Washington 71

Connecticut 85, Minnesota 81

Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 68

Las Vegas 100, New York 65

Saturday's Games

Dallas 71, Atlanta 61

Chicago 70, Indiana 64

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled