Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/16 07:51
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 030 100 010—5 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3 6 1

Suarez, Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith; Morton, Kolarek (7), Faria (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Suarez 2-1. L_Morton 8-1. Sv_H.Robles (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Fletcher (5), Smith (2), Bour (6). Tampa Bay, Diaz (11).

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 6 1
Houston 021 202 00x—7 12 0

Richard, Kingham (6), Romano (8) and Jansen; Valdez, Devenski (7), James (9) and Stubbs. W_Valdez 3-2. L_Richard 0-3. HRs_Houston, Reddick (8), Alvarez (4).

___

Boston 000 003 103—7 12 0
Baltimore 000 002 000—2 8 2

Sale, Walden (7), Barnes (8), Workman (9) and Leon; Bundy, Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), Castro (9) and Severino. W_Sale 3-7. L_Bundy 3-8. HRs_Boston, Martinez (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 001 310 101—7 8 1
San Francisco 000 131 21x—8 15 1

Nelson, Houser (5), Ju.Guerra (7), Claudio (8), Burnes (8) and Pina; Bumgarner, Gott (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Gott 3-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (26), Pina (3).

___

Arizona 221 100 031—10 15 0
Washington 300 000 000— 3 10 1

Clarke, Chafin (5), Hirano (6), Lopez (7), McFarland (9) and Kelly; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (6), Barraclough (8), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Gomes. W_Hirano 3-3. L_Strasburg 7-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (19), Jones (13), Cron (3), Walker (12). Washington, Adams (7), Soto (11).