Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
Suarez, Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and K.Smith; Morton, Kolarek (7), Faria (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Suarez 2-1. L_Morton 8-1. Sv_H.Robles (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Fletcher (5), Smith (2), Bour (6). Tampa Bay, Diaz (11).
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|1
|Houston
|021
|202
|00x—7
|12
|0
Richard, Kingham (6), Romano (8) and Jansen; Valdez, Devenski (7), James (9) and Stubbs. W_Valdez 3-2. L_Richard 0-3. HRs_Houston, Reddick (8), Alvarez (4).
___
|Boston
|000
|003
|103—7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|2
Sale, Walden (7), Barnes (8), Workman (9) and Leon; Bundy, Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), Castro (9) and Severino. W_Sale 3-7. L_Bundy 3-8. HRs_Boston, Martinez (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|310
|101—7
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|131
|21x—8
|15
|1
Nelson, Houser (5), Ju.Guerra (7), Claudio (8), Burnes (8) and Pina; Bumgarner, Gott (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Gott 3-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (18). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (26), Pina (3).
___
|Arizona
|221
|100
|031—10
|15
|0
|Washington
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|10
|1
Clarke, Chafin (5), Hirano (6), Lopez (7), McFarland (9) and Kelly; Strasburg, Ja.Guerra (6), Barraclough (8), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Gomes. W_Hirano 3-3. L_Strasburg 7-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (19), Jones (13), Cron (3), Walker (12). Washington, Adams (7), Soto (11).