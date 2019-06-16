  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/16 07:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 67 242 53 87 .360
Yelich Mil 63 231 56 79 .342
McNeil NYM 55 205 25 69 .337
Dahl Col 60 224 40 74 .330
Arenado Col 68 267 50 87 .326
Blackmon Col 53 232 45 75 .323
Bell Pit 68 262 51 84 .321
Rendon Was 55 200 49 63 .315
JTurner LAD 62 220 33 69 .314
Freeman Atl 69 272 50 85 .312
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Renfroe, San Diego, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Alonso, New York, 50; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 49; 3 tied at 48.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-5.