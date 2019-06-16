|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|65
|263
|45
|88
|.335
|TiAnderson ChW
|61
|232
|35
|74
|.319
|Meadows TB
|53
|203
|33
|64
|.315
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|67
|262
|34
|81
|.309
|LeMahieu NYY
|63
|256
|43
|79
|.309
|Andrus Tex
|59
|247
|39
|76
|.308
|Fletcher LAA
|66
|231
|33
|71
|.307
|Martinez Bos
|61
|235
|40
|72
|.306
|Mancini Bal
|66
|259
|48
|79
|.305
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Voit, New York, 17.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45; Voit, New York, 45; 4 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.