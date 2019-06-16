HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A Catholic group is protesting the governor of Guam's plan to recruit abortion providers to the U.S. territory where no doctors are currently willing to terminate pregnancies.

The Pacific Daily News reported Friday that Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recruitment idea has drawn criticism and support from residents.

Guerrero told The Associated Press she is concerned women could be forced to seek unsafe and illegal procedures after the island's last abortion provider retired last year.

A Catholic anti-abortion group protested at the governor's office Friday and says if the recruitment plan is not dropped, they will take other actions to stop abortion.

Government records show about 250 abortions a year were performed on Guam from 2007 to 2017.

No abortions have been reported on Guam over the past 12 months.