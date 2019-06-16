  1. Home
  2. World

Guam Catholic group protests recruitment of abortion doctors

By  Associated Press
2019/06/16 06:40
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, worshippers attend Sunday Mass at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church in Tumon, Guam. No doctors are willing

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, worshippers attend Sunday Mass at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church in Tumon, Guam. No doctors are willing

This undated photo provided Thursday, June 6, 2019, by the Office of the Governor of Guam shows Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero. The first female gove

This undated photo provided Thursday, June 6, 2019, by the Office of the Governor of Guam shows Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero. The first female gove

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, shows the residence and office of the Archbishop of Agana in Guam. No doctors are willing to perform abortions i

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, shows the residence and office of the Archbishop of Agana in Guam. No doctors are willing to perform abortions i

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A Catholic group is protesting the governor of Guam's plan to recruit abortion providers to the U.S. territory where no doctors are currently willing to terminate pregnancies.

The Pacific Daily News reported Friday that Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recruitment idea has drawn criticism and support from residents.

Guerrero told The Associated Press she is concerned women could be forced to seek unsafe and illegal procedures after the island's last abortion provider retired last year.

A Catholic anti-abortion group protested at the governor's office Friday and says if the recruitment plan is not dropped, they will take other actions to stop abortion.

Government records show about 250 abortions a year were performed on Guam from 2007 to 2017.

No abortions have been reported on Guam over the past 12 months.