Sri Lanka vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the Cricket World Cup group match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Oval:
|AUSTRALIA
David Warner b de Silva 26
Aaron Finch c Karunaratne b Udana 153
Usman Khawaja c Udana b de Silva 10
Steve Smith b Malinga 73
Glenn Maxwell not out 46
Shaun Marsh c Siriwardana b Udana 3
Alex Carey run out 4
Pat Cummins run out 0
Mitchell Starc not out 5
Extras: (4lb, 1nb, 9w) 14
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 334
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson
Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-100, 3-273, 4-278, 5-310, 6-317, 7-320
Bowling: Lasith Malinga 10-1-61-1, Nuwan Pradeep 10-0-88-0, Isuru Udana 10-0-57-2, Thisara Perera 10-0-67-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 8-0-40-2, Milinda Siriwardana 2-0-17-0.
|SRI LANKA
Dimuth Karunaratne c Maxwell b Richardson 97
Kusal Perera b Starc 52
Lahiru Thirimanne c Carey b Behrendorff 16
Kusal Mendis c Carey b Starc 30
Angelo Mathews c Carey b Cummins 9
Milinda Siriwardana b Starc 3
Thisara Perera c Warner b Starc 7
Dhananjaya de Silva not out 16
Isuru Udana c Finch b Richardson 8
Lasith Malinga c Khawaja b Richardson 1
Nuwan Pradeep c Carey b Cummins 0
Extras: (2lb, 6w) 8
TOTAL: (all out) 247
Overs: 45.5
Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-153, 3-186, 4-205, 5-209, 6-217, 7-222, 8-236, 9-237, 10-247
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-4, Pat Cummins 7.5-0-38-2, Jason Behrendorff 9-0-59-1, Kane Richardson 9-1-47-3, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-46-0.
Toss: Sri Lanka
Result: Australia wins by 87 runs
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.