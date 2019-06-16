Sri Lanka vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the Cricket World Cup group match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Oval:

AUSTRALIA

David Warner b de Silva 26

Aaron Finch c Karunaratne b Udana 153

Usman Khawaja c Udana b de Silva 10

Steve Smith b Malinga 73

Glenn Maxwell not out 46

Shaun Marsh c Siriwardana b Udana 3

Alex Carey run out 4

Pat Cummins run out 0

Mitchell Starc not out 5

Extras: (4lb, 1nb, 9w) 14

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 334

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-100, 3-273, 4-278, 5-310, 6-317, 7-320

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 10-1-61-1, Nuwan Pradeep 10-0-88-0, Isuru Udana 10-0-57-2, Thisara Perera 10-0-67-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 8-0-40-2, Milinda Siriwardana 2-0-17-0.

SRI LANKA

Dimuth Karunaratne c Maxwell b Richardson 97

Kusal Perera b Starc 52

Lahiru Thirimanne c Carey b Behrendorff 16

Kusal Mendis c Carey b Starc 30

Angelo Mathews c Carey b Cummins 9

Milinda Siriwardana b Starc 3

Thisara Perera c Warner b Starc 7

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 16

Isuru Udana c Finch b Richardson 8

Lasith Malinga c Khawaja b Richardson 1

Nuwan Pradeep c Carey b Cummins 0

Extras: (2lb, 6w) 8

TOTAL: (all out) 247

Overs: 45.5

Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-153, 3-186, 4-205, 5-209, 6-217, 7-222, 8-236, 9-237, 10-247

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-4, Pat Cummins 7.5-0-38-2, Jason Behrendorff 9-0-59-1, Kane Richardson 9-1-47-3, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-46-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: Australia wins by 87 runs

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.