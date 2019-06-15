  1. Home
  2. World

Center-right coalition wins Madrid, far-left keeps Barcelona

By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 18:24
FILE - This combination file photo shows Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, left, delivering a speech in Paris on Oct. 23, 2017, and Madrid mayor Manuela Carm

FILE - This combination file photo shows Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, left, delivering a speech in Paris on Oct. 23, 2017, and Madrid mayor Manuela Carm

MADRID (AP) — A conservative has been sworn in as the new mayor of Madrid in the first major political shift enabled by the far-right's gains in last month's Spanish local and regional elections.

The Popular Party's José Luis Martínez-Almeida replaces the far-left administration led by former judge Manuela Carmena. He will govern Madrid in coalition with the center-right Citizens' party and with the backing of Vox's national-populists.

Reliance on Vox for post-electoral pacts is earning Citizens strong criticism from within its own ranks and even from French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Barcelona, far-left mayor Ada Colau is set to be re-elected later Saturday, with the help of the Socialists and of a group led by former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who has refused to work with Vox.