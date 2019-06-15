Taipei (CNA) - Consumers who buy new energy-saving home appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners between now and June 2021 will be eligible for a rebate of the excise tax paid on the items, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the ministry reminded consumers in Taiwan that they can save up to NT$2,000 (US$63.47) per item on select energy-saving home appliances.

According to the MOF, the tax incentive is limited to the purchase of new refrigerators, air conditioners/heaters, or dehumidifiers that meet either the Level 1 or 2 energy-saving standard as specified under the Bureau of Energy's energy efficiency rating program.

These home appliances must also be strictly for personal use and not for resale, it said.

The incentive package comes as part of an amended Commodity Tax Act, which cleared the Legislative Yuan on May 24.

Anyone interested in applying online for the tax rebate can log on to the MOF's Chinese website at: http://bit.ly/2I6aTxw (By Pan Tzi-yu and Ko Lin)