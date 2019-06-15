|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|New York
|41
|27
|.603
|½
|Boston
|37
|34
|.521
|6
|Toronto
|25
|44
|.362
|17
|Baltimore
|21
|48
|.304
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|33
|.515
|11
|Chicago
|34
|34
|.500
|12
|Detroit
|25
|41
|.379
|20
|Kansas City
|22
|47
|.319
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|Texas
|37
|32
|.536
|9½
|Oakland
|35
|35
|.500
|12
|Los Angeles
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|Seattle
|30
|43
|.411
|18½
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 10, Seattle 5
Toronto 12, Baltimore 3
Boston 7, Texas 6
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
|Friday's Games
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 13, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 7, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 15, Toronto 2
Seattle 9, Oakland 2
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bautista 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Miley 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 4:07 p.m.