American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/15 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 27 .609
New York 41 27 .603 ½
Boston 37 34 .521 6
Toronto 25 44 .362 17
Baltimore 21 48 .304 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 46 22 .676
Cleveland 35 33 .515 11
Chicago 34 34 .500 12
Detroit 25 41 .379 20
Kansas City 22 47 .319 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 23 .671
Texas 37 32 .536
Oakland 35 35 .500 12
Los Angeles 34 36 .486 13
Seattle 30 43 .411 18½

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 10, Seattle 5

Toronto 12, Baltimore 3

Boston 7, Texas 6

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday's Games

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 15, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bautista 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Miley 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 4:07 p.m.