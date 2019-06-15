TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Opponents of Chinese influence in the Taiwanese media will rally outside the Presidential Office Building on Sunday June 23.

Activists are worried that as China ramps up its efforts to isolate Taiwan, pro-unification media would follow its guidance and spread more propaganda and even disinformation to divide Taiwan and undermine the public’s will to defend its hard-earned democracy, the Central News Agency reported Saturday (June 15).

At the origin of the protest plans are statements by YouTube celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) criticizing some Taiwanese media for failing to supply sufficient news about the Hong Kong protests against plans for an extradition law. He asked New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to take concrete action, which resulted in the booking of Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei for the afternoon of June 23.

The “red media” were helping China “to push Taiwan to the edge of a cliff,” Huang said on his Facebook page. He added that he wanted to rally supporters of the country’s freedom and democracy, and called for more journalistic professionalism, according to CNA.

The organizers said they were planning to invite the contenders for next January’s presidential elections to the rally. Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), who wants to become the Kuomintang’s nominee, said he shared the protest’s aims but would not attend.

