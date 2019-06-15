LONDON (AP) — Sri Lanka and Australia meet in a one-day international for the first time in three years in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Afghanistan face each other for the first time in ODI history, in Cardiff.

A fresh pitch and dry conditions await Sri Lanka and Australia at the Oval.

The group match will be Sri Lanka's first in 11 days after two abandonments because of rain in Bristol.

While Sri Lanka was restricted to training indoors, Australia played three matches in the meantime, and can go top of the standings with a fourth win from five matches.

In World Cup history, Australia leads these matchups 7-2.

Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga needs four more wickets to become the fourth bowler to reach 50 in World Cup history, after Glenn McGrath (71), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), and Wasim Akram (55).

South Africa has three losses and a no result from its first four matches.

Afghanistan is on a losing streak, too, having lost three straight ODIs for the first time since the 2015 World Cup.

South Africa's Imran Tahir is the only spinner at this World Cup to have bowled 100-plus overs and not been hit for a six.

Hashmatullah Shahidi needs 54 more runs to reach 1,000 in ODIs, and become the ninth Afghan batsman to the milestone. He scored 59 in his last match against New Zealand.

Rain in Cardiff in the morning is set to clear in the afternoon with the chance of occasional showers. The day-night match starts 1230 GMT.

