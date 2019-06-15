TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A military police unit will move into new quarters right behind the Presidential Office Building amid the growing threat from China, the Liberty Times reported Saturday (June 15).

Chinese troops have over the past years repeatedly trained for an attack on Taipei, with footage leaking of a reconstruction of the Taiwanese capital’s neighborhood around the Presidential Office Building set in Inner Mongolia.

In order to help prevent a “beheading” operation by the People’s Liberation Army against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the military police will move its 202nd Command from its current location near Zhonghua Road to a military camp only separated from the Presidential Office Building by one street, according to the Liberty Times.

Real estate considerations are also behind the likely move, as the Taipei City Government, which owns the present 202nd Command headquarters between Zhonghua Road and Yanping South Road, reportedly wants to redevelop the area.

The new site, however, known as the Guiyang camp, will have to be torn down before a new building is erected for the military police.

As a result, the move might not be completed until 2024 at the earliest, the Liberty Times reported.