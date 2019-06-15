|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|67
|242
|53
|87
|.360
|Yelich Mil
|62
|227
|53
|78
|.344
|McNeil NYM
|55
|205
|25
|69
|.337
|Dahl Col
|60
|224
|40
|74
|.330
|Arenado Col
|68
|267
|50
|87
|.326
|Blackmon Col
|53
|232
|45
|75
|.323
|Bell Pit
|68
|262
|51
|84
|.321
|Rendon Was
|55
|200
|49
|63
|.315
|JTurner LAD
|62
|220
|33
|69
|.314
|Freeman Atl
|69
|272
|50
|85
|.312
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Renfroe, San Diego, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; 3 tied at 18.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 55; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Alonso, New York, 50; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 49; 3 tied at 48.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-5.