By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 13:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 67 242 53 87 .360
Yelich Mil 62 227 53 78 .344
McNeil NYM 55 205 25 69 .337
Dahl Col 59 218 38 72 .330
Arenado Col 67 265 50 87 .328
Bell Pit 68 262 51 84 .321
Blackmon Col 52 225 42 71 .316
Rendon Was 55 200 49 63 .315
JTurner LAD 62 220 33 69 .314
Freeman Atl 69 272 50 85 .312
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 55; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Alonso, New York, 50; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 49; 3 tied at 48.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-5.