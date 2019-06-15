  1. Home
  2. Business

Apple opens second Taiwan store

First of 1,200 fans arrived 20 hours early

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/15 13:58
Fans lining up Saturday (June 15) morning for the opening of the second Apple store in Taipei

Fans lining up Saturday (June 15) morning for the opening of the second Apple store in Taipei (By Central News Agency)

Apple Inc. opened its second store in Taiwan (Image/Taipei City Government)

Apple Inc. opened its second store in Taiwan (Image/Taipei City Government)

Apple Inc. opened its second store in Taiwan (Image/Taipei City Government)

Apple Inc. opened its second store in Taiwan (Image/Taipei City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Apple Inc. opened its second store in Taiwan Saturday (June 15), just a short distance away from its first store inside Taipei 101.

As with the opening of the previous shop, in July 2017, fans of the American electronics company’s products were out in force, starting to line up outside way before the official launch time.

An Apple certified trainer named Lu Shao-hua (呂紹華), 33, had arrived outside on Friday afternoon before 3 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

An estimated 1,200 more fans of Apple, many of whose products are manufactured by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, joined him later outside.

While the island’s first Apple store is located inside the Taipei 101 shopping mall, the new one is an independent structure modeled on the company’s shop on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue, with tall windows and a roof resembling a MacBook laptop.

Fans outside of Taipei were reportedly hoping for Apple stores in other major towns, such as Kaohsiung and Taichung. Apple products are widely available in Taiwan through authorized resellers.
Apple
Taipei 101
Foxconn

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei 101's top floor opens to public for first time
Taipei 101's top floor opens to public for first time
2019/06/14 12:23
Google shifts hardware manufacturing from China to Taiwan to avoid tariffs
Google shifts hardware manufacturing from China to Taiwan to avoid tariffs
2019/06/13 12:12
Foxconn says it can meet Apple’s need to pull iPhone production out of China if necessary
Foxconn says it can meet Apple’s need to pull iPhone production out of China if necessary
2019/06/12 16:49
Foxconn’s blanket pay rise plan raises ‘vote buying’ speculation
Foxconn’s blanket pay rise plan raises ‘vote buying’ speculation
2019/06/11 13:40
Reuters : Promising 13,000 U.S. jobs, Taiwan-based Foxconn moved 155 to Mexico
Reuters : Promising 13,000 U.S. jobs, Taiwan-based Foxconn moved 155 to Mexico
2019/06/05 18:27