A protester is confronted by riot police during a massive demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Tens
A demonstrator yells anti-government slogans in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Protesters denouncing corruption paralyzed much of the
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28) reacts after striking out the final Florida State batter in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball su
Central American migrants stand on a raft to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, with the Tacana volcano in the background, near Ciudad
Protesters march against proposed amendments to an extradition law in Hong Kong Sunday, June 9, 2019. The unpopular bills would allow Hong Kong suspec
A girl plays along the border wall, right, separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, where it meets the Pacific Ocean, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Tij
A worker splashes water on his face to cool himself on a hot summer afternoon in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Severe heat
A boy carries a tire into a repair shop where he works in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The United Nations has designated June 12 as World D
Bolivia's President Evo Morales listens to Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez during a ceremony of commemoration of the 84th anniversary of the e
A visitor stands near the painting "Bust of a Young Woman Smiling (Saskia van Uylenburgh)" (1633) by Rembrandt van Rijn during a press preview of the
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes protests in Hong Kong against amendments that would allow people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face charges; a pitcher reacting to a strikeout during a college baseball game during a sunset in Louisiana; and a visitor to a Rembrandt van Rijn exhibit in Germany.
This gallery contains photos from the week of June 8-14, 2019.
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.