BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|New York
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Dallas
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle 74, Washington 71
Connecticut 85, Minnesota 81
Las Vegas 100, New York 65
Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 68
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled