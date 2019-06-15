US Open at a glance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the U.S. Open:

LEADING: Gary Woodland shot 6-under 65 to get to 9 under for the tournament and join Tiger Woods and Justin Rose as the only players to shoot 65 at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open.

TRAILING: Rose shot 70 and trails by two. Louis Oosthuizen made seven birdies, six bogeys and five pars for 70 to finish at 6 under.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods finished bogey-bogey to shoot 72 and head into the weekend nine shots off the lead.

THREE-PEAT: Brooks Koepka shot his second straight 69 to finish at 4 under.

OH, SNAP: Patrick Reed snapped his lob wedge over his knee after flubbing a chip on the last hole.

KEY STATISTIC: Gary Woodland is a combined 22-under par in the first two rounds of the last four majors.

NOTABLE: Sergio Garcia shot 70 to make his first cut at a major in his last eight starts.

QUOTABLE: "There's no basketball or hockey to watch anymore. I've got two episodes of 'Billions' to catch up on, so I might have to do that. ... Just sort of think about anything else but this." —Rory McIlroy, on his plans for Friday night.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (FOX).