UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Sudanese diplomat says the transitional military council has suspended implementation of a decree demanding that the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur hand over its premises as part of its withdrawal.

Omer Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the transitional military council also decided Thursday to withdraw all armed forces and other security forces from sites the government has already received from the peacekeeping force known as UNAMID.

The United Nations opposed the transitional military council's decree, saying that under an agreement with the Sudanese government its facilities when handed over are to be used solely for civilian purposes.

The target for ending the UNAMID mission is June 30, 2020 and Ahmed urged the council to keep to that date.