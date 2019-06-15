Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 020 810 020—13 17 1 Detroit 021 000 001— 4 7 2

Plutko, Clippard (7), Goody (8), Josh D.Smith (9) and Perez; R.Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), Torres (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Plutko 3-1. L_R.Carpenter 1-4. HRs_Cleveland, Bauers (8), Martin (9). Detroit, Cabrera (4), Dixon (7).

___

Boston 020 452 000—13 16 0 Baltimore 100 000 001— 2 9 0

E.Rodriguez, Lakins (8), Josh A.Smith (9) and Vazquez, Leon; Ortiz, Straily (4), J.Rogers (5) and Severino. W_E.Rodriguez 7-4. L_Ortiz 0-1. HRs_Boston, Chavis (12), Vazquez (8), Bradley Jr. (7), Holt (1), Martinez 2 (15). Baltimore, Mancini (15).

___

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 2 1 Minnesota 000 000 02x—2 4 0

Keller, Diekman (8) and Gallagher; Gibson, T.Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Gibson 7-3. L_Diekman 0-4. Sv_T.Rogers (7). HRs_Minnesota, Garver (11).

___

Toronto 000 020 000— 2 5 0 Houston 332 200 05x—15 12 0

Sanchez, Gaviglio (4), Law (6), Mayza (8), Pannone (8) and Maile; Cole, Armenteros (7) and Chirinos. W_Cole 6-5. L_Sanchez 3-8. Sv_Armenteros (1). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (12), Kemp (5), Bregman (19), Alvarez (3).

___

Los Angeles 210 100 000—4 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 005 40x—9 13 1

Heaney, Garcia (6), Buttrey (6), Allen (7), J.Anderson (7), H.Robles (8) and Lucroy; Snell, Drake (4), Pagan (5), Poche (7), Kolarek (8), Stanek (8) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Pagan 2-1. L_Buttrey 4-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE Texas 200 041 000—7 8 1 Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 5 0

Chavez, B.Martin (4), Springs (6), Smyly (7) and Federowicz; Mahle, W.Peralta (5), Bowman (6), Duke (8) and Casali. W_B.Martin 1-0. L_Mahle 2-7. Sv_Smyly (1). HRs_Texas, Odor (8). Cincinnati, Senzel (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 001 001 002 1—5 10 0 New York 002 002 000 0—4 6 0

(10 innings)

Flaherty, Gallegos (6), Andrew Miller (8), C.Martinez (9), Jor.Hicks (10) and Yadier Molina; deGrom, S.Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Wilson Ramos. W_C.Martinez 1-0. L_E.Diaz 1-4. Sv_Jor.Hicks (14). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (12). New York, Conforto (13).

___

Arizona 001 010 010—3 6 1 Washington 003 002 20x—7 8 1

Ray, Andriese (7), Crichton (7) and Kelly; Scherzer, Suero (8), Rainey (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 5-5. L_Ray 5-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (5), Kelly (8). Washington, Kendrick (12), Rendon (15).

___

Pittsburgh 000 140 330—11 18 1 Miami 000 000 000— 0 9 2

Brault, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Richards, Conley (6), Brigham (7), J.Garcia (8) and Alfaro. W_Brault 3-1. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (2), Moran (10).

___

St. Louis 001 030 041—9 8 1 New York 100 010 300—5 9 2

Ponce de Leon, Webb (5), Brebbia (5), Andrew Miller (7), Gant (7) and Yadier Molina; Matz, Gsellman (7), Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Wilson Ramos. W_Gant 6-0. L_Familia 2-1. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (7), Martinez (4), Fowler (6), DeJong (12). New York, Matz (1).

___

Philadelphia 012 110 210—8 9 0 Atlanta 010 001 223—9 14 2

Pivetta, Velasquez (7), Alvarez (8), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Fried, Winkler (5), Tomlin (8), Blevins (9) and McCann. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Neris 1-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (15), Kingery (8), Harper (12). Atlanta, Donaldson (10), Freeman (19), McCann (6).