Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|810
|020—13
|17
|1
|Detroit
|021
|000
|001—
|4
|7
|2
Plutko, Clippard (7), Goody (8), Josh D.Smith (9) and Perez; R.Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), Torres (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Plutko 3-1. L_R.Carpenter 1-4. HRs_Cleveland, Bauers (8), Martin (9). Detroit, Cabrera (4), Dixon (7).
___
|Boston
|020
|452
|000—13
|16
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|001—
|2
|9
|0
E.Rodriguez, Lakins (8), Josh A.Smith (9) and Vazquez, Leon; Ortiz, Straily (4), J.Rogers (5) and Severino. W_E.Rodriguez 7-4. L_Ortiz 0-1. HRs_Boston, Chavis (12), Vazquez (8), Bradley Jr. (7), Holt (1), Martinez 2 (15). Baltimore, Mancini (15).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|02x—2
|4
|0
Keller, Diekman (8) and Gallagher; Gibson, T.Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Gibson 7-3. L_Diekman 0-4. Sv_T.Rogers (7). HRs_Minnesota, Garver (11).
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|332
|200
|05x—15
|12
|0
Sanchez, Gaviglio (4), Law (6), Mayza (8), Pannone (8) and Maile; Cole, Armenteros (7) and Chirinos. W_Cole 6-5. L_Sanchez 3-8. Sv_Armenteros (1). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (12), Kemp (5), Bregman (19), Alvarez (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|210
|100
|000—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|005
|40x—9
|13
|1
Heaney, Garcia (6), Buttrey (6), Allen (7), J.Anderson (7), H.Robles (8) and Lucroy; Snell, Drake (4), Pagan (5), Poche (7), Kolarek (8), Stanek (8) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Pagan 2-1. L_Buttrey 4-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|200
|041
|000—7
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
Chavez, B.Martin (4), Springs (6), Smyly (7) and Federowicz; Mahle, W.Peralta (5), Bowman (6), Duke (8) and Casali. W_B.Martin 1-0. L_Mahle 2-7. Sv_Smyly (1). HRs_Texas, Odor (8). Cincinnati, Senzel (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|002
|1—5
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|002
|000
|0—4
|6
|0
Flaherty, Gallegos (6), Andrew Miller (8), C.Martinez (9), Jor.Hicks (10) and Yadier Molina; deGrom, S.Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Wilson Ramos. W_C.Martinez 1-0. L_E.Diaz 1-4. Sv_Jor.Hicks (14). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (12). New York, Conforto (13).
___
|Arizona
|001
|010
|010—3
|6
|1
|Washington
|003
|002
|20x—7
|8
|1
Ray, Andriese (7), Crichton (7) and Kelly; Scherzer, Suero (8), Rainey (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 5-5. L_Ray 5-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (5), Kelly (8). Washington, Kendrick (12), Rendon (15).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|140
|330—11
|18
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|9
|2
Brault, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Richards, Conley (6), Brigham (7), J.Garcia (8) and Alfaro. W_Brault 3-1. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (2), Moran (10).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|030
|041—9
|8
|1
|New York
|100
|010
|300—5
|9
|2
Ponce de Leon, Webb (5), Brebbia (5), Andrew Miller (7), Gant (7) and Yadier Molina; Matz, Gsellman (7), Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Wilson Ramos. W_Gant 6-0. L_Familia 2-1. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (7), Martinez (4), Fowler (6), DeJong (12). New York, Matz (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|012
|110
|210—8
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|001
|223—9
|14
|2
Pivetta, Velasquez (7), Alvarez (8), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Fried, Winkler (5), Tomlin (8), Blevins (9) and McCann. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Neris 1-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (15), Kingery (8), Harper (12). Atlanta, Donaldson (10), Freeman (19), McCann (6).