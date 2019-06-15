  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 11:24
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 65 263 45 88 .335
Meadows TB 52 199 33 64 .322
TiAnderson ChW 61 232 35 74 .319
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Brantley Hou 66 259 34 81 .313
LeMahieu NYY 63 256 43 79 .309
Andrus Tex 59 247 39 76 .308
Martinez Bos 61 235 40 72 .306
Mancini Bal 66 259 48 79 .305
Fletcher LAA 65 227 32 69 .304
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; Voit, New York, 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Bregman, Houston, 47; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45; Voit, New York, 45; 4 tied at 44.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.