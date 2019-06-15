|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Boston
|37
|34
|.521
|6
|Toronto
|25
|44
|.362
|17
|Baltimore
|21
|48
|.304
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|33
|.515
|11
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|12½
|Detroit
|25
|41
|.379
|20
|Kansas City
|22
|47
|.319
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|Texas
|37
|32
|.536
|9½
|Oakland
|35
|34
|.507
|11½
|Los Angeles
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|Seattle
|29
|43
|.403
|19
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 10, Seattle 5
Toronto 12, Baltimore 3
Boston 7, Texas 6
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
|Friday's Games
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 13, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 7, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 15, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.