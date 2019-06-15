|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|65
|263
|45
|88
|.335
|Meadows TB
|52
|199
|33
|64
|.322
|TiAnderson ChW
|60
|227
|34
|72
|.317
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|66
|259
|34
|81
|.313
|LeMahieu NYY
|62
|251
|43
|78
|.311
|Andrus Tex
|59
|247
|39
|76
|.308
|Martinez Bos
|61
|235
|40
|72
|.306
|Mancini Bal
|66
|259
|48
|79
|.305
|Fletcher LAA
|65
|227
|32
|69
|.304
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Bregman, Houston, 47; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45; 5 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.