  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan refuses extradition cooperation with Hong Kong over human rights issues

The controversial Hong Kong extradition bill amendments partly seek to address extradition hindrances with Taiwan

  118
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/15 11:13
HK extradition law protest (AP)

HK extradition law protest (AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s judicial authorities have made it clear that any extradition cooperation between the country and Hong Kong will not materialize before human rights concerns are first addressed.

Hong Kong, the supposedly autonomous territory of China, is struggling to push through a highly controversial extradition bill that has led to demonstrations and violent protests.

The Security Bureau of Hong Kong gave notice it would amend its extradition law in February. This was partly done to overcome judicial obstacles preventing Hong Kong from sending a homicide suspect to Taiwan, the Ministry of Justice of Taiwan said in a press release.

Hong Kong resident Chan Tung-kai (陳同佳) allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) during a trip to Taiwan last year. Taiwan’s authorities have been unable to put him on trial because there is no relevant judicial agreement between the island and the special administrative region of China.

According to bill amendments proposed by the Security Bureau on March 26, individuals in Hong Kong could be extradited to China to face prosecution, regardless of their nationality. The proposal has sparked worldwide criticism over infringement of human rights, noted MOJ.

MOJ stated that it will work with Hong Kong authorities only under the condition that human rights are safeguarded. It calls on the H.K. government to heed public opinion before implementing any changes to the current extradition arrangements.
extradition
judicial

RELATED ARTICLES

Jackie Chan says 'I don't know anything" about Hong Kong protests while in Taiwan
Jackie Chan says 'I don't know anything" about Hong Kong protests while in Taiwan
2019/06/14 18:34
Spain extradites more Taiwanese citizens to China, ignoring UN High Commissioner
Spain extradites more Taiwanese citizens to China, ignoring UN High Commissioner
2019/06/14 17:48
250,000 sign petition urging Chinese, HK officials who support extradition bill to be barred from US
250,000 sign petition urging Chinese, HK officials who support extradition bill to be barred from US
2019/06/14 16:50
Student arrested for being admin of social media group supporting Hong Kong protests
Student arrested for being admin of social media group supporting Hong Kong protests
2019/06/13 17:33
Taiwan cautions citizens to avoid Hong Kong protests
Taiwan cautions citizens to avoid Hong Kong protests
2019/06/13 17:04