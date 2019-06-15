  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 10:51
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 65 263 45 88 .335
Meadows TB 51 194 32 63 .325
TiAnderson ChW 60 227 34 72 .317
Brantley Hou 65 256 32 81 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
LeMahieu NYY 62 251 43 78 .311
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Andrus Tex 59 247 39 76 .308
Martinez Bos 61 235 40 72 .306
Fletcher LAA 64 222 32 68 .306
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45; 6 tied at 44.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.