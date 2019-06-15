|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|65
|263
|45
|88
|.335
|Meadows TB
|51
|194
|32
|63
|.325
|TiAnderson ChW
|60
|227
|34
|72
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|65
|256
|32
|81
|.316
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|LeMahieu NYY
|62
|251
|43
|78
|.311
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Andrus Tex
|59
|247
|39
|76
|.308
|Martinez Bos
|61
|235
|40
|72
|.306
|Fletcher LAA
|64
|222
|32
|68
|.306
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 45; 6 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.