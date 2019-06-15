  1. Home
2019/06/15
2019/06/15 10:27
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 26 .612
Tampa Bay 41 27 .603 ½
Boston 36 34 .514
Toronto 25 43 .368 16½
Baltimore 21 47 .309 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 22 .672
Cleveland 35 33 .515 10½
Chicago 33 34 .493 12
Detroit 25 41 .379 19½
Kansas City 22 46 .324 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 23 .667
Texas 37 32 .536 9
Oakland 35 34 .507 11
Los Angeles 34 35 .493 12
Seattle 29 43 .403 18½

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 10, Seattle 5

Toronto 12, Baltimore 3

Boston 7, Texas 6

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday's Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.