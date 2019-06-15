|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|66
|240
|53
|86
|.358
|Yelich Mil
|61
|223
|53
|77
|.345
|McNeil NYM
|54
|200
|25
|67
|.335
|Dahl Col
|59
|218
|38
|72
|.330
|Arenado Col
|67
|265
|50
|87
|.328
|Bell Pit
|67
|259
|49
|83
|.320
|Blackmon Col
|52
|225
|42
|71
|.316
|Rendon Was
|55
|200
|49
|63
|.315
|JTurner LAD
|61
|217
|32
|68
|.313
|Freeman Atl
|68
|267
|49
|83
|.311
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Yelich, Milwaukee, 54; Alonso, New York, 49; Rendon, Washington, 48; 3 tied at 47.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-4.