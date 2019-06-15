  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 10:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 66 240 53 86 .358
Yelich Mil 61 223 53 77 .345
McNeil NYM 55 205 25 69 .337
Dahl Col 59 218 38 72 .330
Arenado Col 67 265 50 87 .328
Bell Pit 68 262 51 84 .321
Blackmon Col 52 225 42 71 .316
Rendon Was 55 200 49 63 .315
JTurner LAD 61 217 32 68 .313
Freeman Atl 68 267 49 83 .311
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 18; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 55; Yelich, Milwaukee, 54; Alonso, New York, 50; Rendon, Washington, 48; 3 tied at 47.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-4.