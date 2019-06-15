Friday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 001 001 002 1—5 10 0 New York 002 002 000 0—4 6 0

(10 innings)

Flaherty, Gallegos (6), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9), Hicks (10) and Molina; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_C.Martinez 1-0. L_Ed.Diaz 1-4. Sv_Hicks (14). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (11). New York, Conforto (13).

___

Arizona 001 010 010—3 6 1 Washington 003 002 20x—7 8 1

Ray, Andriese (7), Crichton (7) and Kelly; Scherzer, Suero (8), Rainey (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 5-5. L_Ray 5-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (5), Kelly (8). Washington, Kendrick (12), Rendon (15).

___

Pittsburgh 000 140 330—11 18 1 Miami 000 000 000— 0 9 2

Brault, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Rodriguez (9) and El.Diaz; Richards, Conley (6), Brigham (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro. W_Brault 3-1. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (2), Moran (10).