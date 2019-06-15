Friday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|002
|1—5
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|002
|000
|0—4
|6
|0
Flaherty, Gallegos (6), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9), Hicks (10) and Molina; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_C.Martinez 1-0. L_Ed.Diaz 1-4. Sv_Hicks (14). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (11). New York, Conforto (13).
___
|Arizona
|001
|010
|010—3
|6
|1
|Washington
|003
|002
|20x—7
|8
|1
Ray, Andriese (7), Crichton (7) and Kelly; Scherzer, Suero (8), Rainey (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Scherzer 5-5. L_Ray 5-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (5), Kelly (8). Washington, Kendrick (12), Rendon (15).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|140
|330—11
|18
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|9
|2
Brault, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Rodriguez (9) and El.Diaz; Richards, Conley (6), Brigham (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro. W_Brault 3-1. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Osuna (2), Moran (10).