BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/15 10:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Chicago 3 2 .600
Indiana 4 3 .571
Washington 4 3 .571
New York 2 4 .333 4
Atlanta 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Minnesota 4 4 .500 1
Las Vegas 2 3 .400
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Dallas 0 5 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Indiana 76, Dallas 72

Friday's Games

Seattle 74, Washington 71

Connecticut 85, Minnesota 81

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<