New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|264.05
|264.10
|263.45
|263.45 Down 2.65
|Jul
|265.75
|266.55
|262.75
|262.95 Down 2.70
|Aug
|264.80
|264.80
|262.95
|263.10 Down 2.70
|Sep
|265.75
|266.55
|262.85
|263.10 Down 2.65
|Oct
|263.65
|263.65
|263.30
|263.30 Down 2.70
|Nov
|263.35
|263.40
|263.35
|263.40 Down 2.70
|Dec
|265.90
|266.30
|263.05
|263.25 Down 2.70
|Jan
|263.65 Down 2.70
|Feb
|263.90 Down 2.75
|Mar
|265.05
|265.05
|263.55
|263.55 Down 2.85
|Apr
|264.05 Down 2.85
|May
|265.10
|265.10
|264.25
|264.25 Down 2.85
|Jun
|264.75 Down 2.90
|Jul
|264.90 Down 2.90
|Aug
|265.45 Down 2.90
|Sep
|265.70 Down 2.95
|Oct
|266.30 Down 3.00
|Nov
|266.70 Down 3.00
|Dec
|266.70 Down 3.05
|Jan
|267.15 Down 3.10
|Feb
|267.40 Down 3.10
|Mar
|267.55 Down 3.05
|Apr
|267.60 Down 3.05
|May
|267.80 Down 3.05
|Jul
|268.20 Down 3.05
|Sep
|268.55 Down 3.05
|Dec
|268.95 Down 3.05
|Mar
|269.25 Down 3.05
|May
|269.30 Down 3.05
|Jul
|269.35 Down 3.05
|Sep
|269.40 Down 3.05
|Dec
|269.45 Down 3.05
|Mar
|269.50 Down 3.05
|May
|269.55 Down 3.05
|Jul
|269.60 Down 3.05
|Sep
|269.65 Down 3.05
|Dec
|269.70 Down 3.05
|Mar
|269.75 Down 3.05
|May
|269.80 Down 3.05