BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.05 Down 1.70
Jul 97.40 98.00 95.85 96.00 Down 1.35
Sep 101.75 Down 1.80
Sep 99.95 100.30 97.95 98.05 Down 1.70
Dec 104.05 104.10 101.70 101.75 Down 1.80
Mar 107.45 107.70 105.25 105.35 Down 1.85
May 109.65 109.85 107.50 107.55 Down 1.80
Jul 111.50 111.55 109.45 109.45 Down 1.80
Sep 113.25 113.25 111.30 111.30 Down 1.80
Dec 116.15 116.25 114.20 114.20 Down 1.75
Mar 119.10 119.10 117.10 117.10 Down 1.65
May 118.80 Down 1.70
Jul 120.35 Down 1.70
Sep 121.65 Down 1.70
Dec 123.75 Down 1.70
Mar 125.80 Down 1.70
May 127.20 Down 1.70