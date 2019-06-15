New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.05
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|97.40
|98.00
|95.85
|96.00
|Down 1.35
|Sep
|101.75
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|99.95
|100.30
|97.95
|98.05
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|104.05
|104.10
|101.70
|101.75
|Down 1.80
|Mar
|107.45
|107.70
|105.25
|105.35
|Down 1.85
|May
|109.65
|109.85
|107.50
|107.55
|Down 1.80
|Jul
|111.50
|111.55
|109.45
|109.45
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|113.25
|113.25
|111.30
|111.30
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|116.15
|116.25
|114.20
|114.20
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|119.10
|119.10
|117.10
|117.10
|Down 1.65
|May
|118.80
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|120.35
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|121.65
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|123.75
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|125.80
|Down 1.70
|May
|127.20
|Down 1.70