BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2496
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2527
|2542
|2471
|2502
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2513
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2510
|2529
|2492
|2496
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2524
|2541
|2508
|2513
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2520
|2535
|2506
|2510
|Down
|10
|May
|2524
|2537
|2509
|2513
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2529
|2542
|2513
|2518
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2547
|2547
|2522
|2525
|Down
|13
|Dec
|2532
|2558
|2527
|2530
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2544
|2545
|2532
|2532
|Down
|18
|May
|2530
|Down
|18