BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2496 Down 14 Jul 2527 2542 2471 2502 Down 25 Sep 2513 Down 11 Sep 2510 2529 2492 2496 Down 14 Dec 2524 2541 2508 2513 Down 11 Mar 2520 2535 2506 2510 Down 10 May 2524 2537 2509 2513 Down 11 Jul 2529 2542 2513 2518 Down 11 Sep 2547 2547 2522 2525 Down 13 Dec 2532 2558 2527 2530 Down 16 Mar 2544 2545 2532 2532 Down 18 May 2530 Down 18