BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2496 Down 14
Jul 2527 2542 2471 2502 Down 25
Sep 2513 Down 11
Sep 2510 2529 2492 2496 Down 14
Dec 2524 2541 2508 2513 Down 11
Mar 2520 2535 2506 2510 Down 10
May 2524 2537 2509 2513 Down 11
Jul 2529 2542 2513 2518 Down 11
Sep 2547 2547 2522 2525 Down 13
Dec 2532 2558 2527 2530 Down 16
Mar 2544 2545 2532 2532 Down 18
May 2530 Down 18