WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington is backing an order barring the Trump administration from enforcing a policy that had prevented immigrant teens in government custody from getting abortions.

The Trump administration's policy dates to 2017. It prohibited shelters from facilitating abortions for children held in government shelters after entering the country illegally. A judge blocked the policy in March 2018 and it has not been in force since. The judge said the government couldn't implement a policy that strips minors of the right to make their own reproductive choices.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that judge's ruling.

The Trump administration could ask the full appeals court to hear the case or appeal to the Supreme Court.