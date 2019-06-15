World Cup: England vs West Indies scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday after the Cricket World Cup group game between England and West Indies at Hampshire's Rose Bowl:

WEST INDIES

Chris Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36

Evin Lewis b Woakes 2

Shai Hope lbw b Wood 11

Nicholas Pooran c Buttler b Archer 63

Shimron Hetmyer c and b Root 39

Jason Holder c and b Root 9

Andre Russell c Woakes b Wood 21

Carlos Brathwaite c Buttler b Archer 14

Sheldon Cottrell lbw b Archer 0

Oshane Thomas not out 0

Shannon Gabriel b Wood 0

Extras: (5lb,12w) 17

TOTAL: (all out) 212

Overs: 44.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-54, 3-55, 4-144, 5-156, 6-188, 7-202, 8-202, 9-211, 10-212.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 5-2-16-1 (1w), Jofra Archer 9-1-30-3 (1w), Liam Plunkett 5-0-30-1 (3w), Mark Wood 6.4-0-18-3 (1w), Ben Stokes 4-0-25-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-61-0 (1w), Joe Root 5-0-27-2 (5w).

ENGLAND

Jonny Bairstow c Brathwaite b Gabriel 45

Joe Root not out 100

Chris Woakes c (sub) b Gabriel 40

Ben Stokes not out 10

Extras: (2lb,15w,1nb) 18

TOTAL (for 2 wickets) 213

Overs: 33.1.

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-199.

Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-17-0 (1w), Oshane Thomas 6-0-43-0 (2w), Shannon Gabriel 7-0-49-2 (7w), Andre Russell 2-0-14-0 (1w), Jason Holder 5.1-0-31-0 (1w 1nb), Carlos Brathwaite 5-0-35-0 (1w), Chris Gayle 5-0-22-0 (2w).

Toss: England

Result: England by 8 wickets.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.