World Cup: England vs West Indies scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday after the Cricket World Cup group game between England and West Indies at Hampshire's Rose Bowl:
WEST INDIES
Chris Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36
Evin Lewis b Woakes 2
Shai Hope lbw b Wood 11
Nicholas Pooran c Buttler b Archer 63
Shimron Hetmyer c and b Root 39
Jason Holder c and b Root 9
Andre Russell c Woakes b Wood 21
Carlos Brathwaite c Buttler b Archer 14
Sheldon Cottrell lbw b Archer 0
Oshane Thomas not out 0
Shannon Gabriel b Wood 0
Extras: (5lb,12w) 17
TOTAL: (all out) 212
Overs: 44.4.
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-54, 3-55, 4-144, 5-156, 6-188, 7-202, 8-202, 9-211, 10-212.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 5-2-16-1 (1w), Jofra Archer 9-1-30-3 (1w), Liam Plunkett 5-0-30-1 (3w), Mark Wood 6.4-0-18-3 (1w), Ben Stokes 4-0-25-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-61-0 (1w), Joe Root 5-0-27-2 (5w).
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow c Brathwaite b Gabriel 45
Joe Root not out 100
Chris Woakes c (sub) b Gabriel 40
Ben Stokes not out 10
Extras: (2lb,15w,1nb) 18
TOTAL (for 2 wickets) 213
Overs: 33.1.
Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-199.
Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-17-0 (1w), Oshane Thomas 6-0-43-0 (2w), Shannon Gabriel 7-0-49-2 (7w), Andre Russell 2-0-14-0 (1w), Jason Holder 5.1-0-31-0 (1w 1nb), Carlos Brathwaite 5-0-35-0 (1w), Chris Gayle 5-0-22-0 (2w).
Toss: England
Result: England by 8 wickets.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.