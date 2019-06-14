BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Dallas
|0
|5
|.000
|3
___
|Thursday's Games
Indiana 76, Dallas 72
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<