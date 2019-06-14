TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – GagaOOLala, the first Taiwan-based LGBT film streaming platform in Asia, announced plans to establish a presence in India this month, following its launch of services in Hong Kong, Macau, and a number of Southeast Asian countries.

Taiwan legalized gay marriage on May 24 in a historic first for Asia, and India legalized gay sex in a landmark ruling last year. The platform operator Portico Media (杰德影音), while seeking to get a slice of the pie in the growing audio and visual entertainment market of India, also hopes to export Taiwan’s human rights values to the South Asian country as it moves forward towards a more open society.

According to Portico Media, more than a hundred movies will be available on GagaOOLala for people in India, including LGBT-themed box office hits and acclaimed films from around the world, reported Liberty Times. Taiwanese films such as We Are Family (偽婚男女) and The Story of the Stone (紅樓夢) are among the movies GagaOOLala will offer to the market that boasts a quarter of the world’s population.

To coincide with the 2019 KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, which opened June 12, GagaOOLala has also launched a series spotlighting award-winning Indian short films. The service provider will also sponsor the festival by promoting selected films on the streaming website, the report said.

In 2018, an India court overruled a 2013 judgment that upheld section 377 of a law that categorized gay sex as an unnatural offense, suggesting it was a violation of rights. Despite public opinion in India’s big cities largely favoring ditching the law, there remains strong opposition among conservative and religious groups, wrote BBC.