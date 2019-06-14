TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An online petition calling for the revoking of U.S. citizenship and visas from Chinese and Hong Kong officials who back the controversial extradition bill has received over 250,000 signatures, well over the threshold needed to require a response from the White House.

On Tuesday (June 11), as police violence against protestors intensified in Hong Kong, a person who identified themselves only as M.W. posted a petition on the petitions.whitehouse.gov website titled "Revoke the U.S. Citizenship and Visas of the Hong Kong and China Officials who are in Support of the Extradition Bill." The petition states that Hong Kong's proposed extradition bill will allow the territory's authorities to extradite its citizens to China.

The petition also states that this bill would not only affect Hong Kong citizens, but also the 60,000 American expatriates who reside in Hong Kong. The petition pointed out that those extradited would face China's dubious track record when it comes to the rule of law and human rights.

The author of the petition pointed out that the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act bars entry to foreign government officials and their family members from entering the U.S. if they have been found responsible for human rights violations.

The petition closes by calling on Congress to the U.S. citizenships and visas of the Hong Kong and China officials who are in support of this bill. The petition originally set a deadline of July 11 to generate the 100,000 signatures needed to require a response from the White House.

However, on Thursday (June 13) the petition had as already doubled its original goal with 200,000 signatures and as of Friday (June 14), the petition had gained over 250,000 signatures.