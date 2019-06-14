TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a rare move, the first hearing by the Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission into National Taiwan University (NTU) President Kuan Chung-ming’s (管中閔) illegal combination of jobs will be open to the public, the Liberty Times reported Friday (June 14).

The issue under investigation is the former Kuomintang government minister making an estimated NT$650,000 (US$20,600) per year from anonymous opinion pieces in the media while he was serving in the Cabinet.

When the commission meets for the first time to discuss the case, on July 2, about 60 members of the public will be allowed to attend, according to the Liberty Times. The allegations are of high public interest, so the proceedings should be as open and transparent as possible, the commission reportedly argued.

Five members of the commission, including its chairperson, will chair the hearing, which due to concerns about space will be moved to a room at the Taiwan High Court, reports said.

