TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese computer maker Acer Inc. (宏碁) has started testing production outside of China in other to avoid the impact of the communist country’s trade war with the United States, company managers said Friday (June 14).

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) did not specify where the new production sites were situated, but he emphasized the company would not concentrate its manufacturing in just one country, the Central News Agency reported.

Chen made the statements to the media after a 21-minute shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. He said the company would always take the most flexible attitude toward developments in the international trade disputes, with various locations being under consideration for its production process.

Redirecting production to a new site would need at least several months, or even longer if a new plant had to be built from scratch, Chen said.

The top manager said the U.S. market accounted for 20 percent of Acer’s revenue, and especially its laptop market was impressive.

