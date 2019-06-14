TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With the victory of the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening (June 13), Jeremy Lin has made history as being the first Taiwanese-American to win an NBA championship.

On Thursday evening, during a ferociously fought Game 6 in Oakland, California, which saw many dramatic highs and lows, the underdog Toronto Raptors finally vanquished the vaunted Golden State Warriors to capture the NBA title, with a final score of 114 to 110. In the process, the Raptors made history by winning their first NBA title in their 26-year history and team member Jeremy Lin became the first Taiwanese-American to wear an NBA Championship ring.

Although the thirty-year-old Lin, who was born in Torrance, California to Taiwanese parents, saw limited action the finals, he made significant contributions to the team averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during the regular season, while the team struggled with injuries. Ironically, Lin came full circle with his win as it took place in Oakland where his career began a decade ago with Stephan Curry and the Golden State Warriors.



Lin with former Golden State Warrior teammate Stephan Curry. (Associated Press photo)