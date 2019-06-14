TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The president of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (財團法人台灣民意教育基金會), You Ying-lung (游盈隆), released a statement on Thursday evening (June 13) calling the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) recent primary polls, which favored incumbent Tsai Ing-wen over challenger William Lai (賴清德), the “strangest” presidential poll in history.

You Ying-lung expressed his disbelief at the poll results through a statement on his Facebook account, declaring that the results go against public’s intuition. “How shall we face this? Can we believe it or not?” asked the stunned You.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) announced that Tsai had won the poll by about 8.2 percent over Lai. The final tally showed that Tsai won 35.6768 percent of the vote, while Lai received 27.4843 percent, according to Cho. https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3723239

Tsai not only defeated Lai, but also easily beat Kaohsiung Mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as well as independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) by wide margins.

Calling the poll results bizarre, You lamented that since Lai had already accepted the results, that there was really nothing to be done. You asserts that the polls are not a true reflection of public opinion, and called Tsai’s victory in the primary, a sorrowful occasion for the DPP.

Following her victory, President Tsai insisted that uniting the DPP is now the most important task that remains in preparation for the presidential election in January. Tsai also thanked Lai and her critics for helping her to better understand her own problems and blindspots.