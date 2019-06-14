JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities bolstered security in the Indonesian capital as hearings began in a court challenge to the results of April's presidential election.

The losing candidate Prabowo Subianto claims there was massive electoral fraud and is asking the Constitutional Court to invalidate the election.

In a bizarre twist, Subianto's claims about the share of the vote he won have continued to change. On Friday, his legal team said he'd won 52% of the vote, down from an earlier claim of 54% and prior to that more than 60%.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said 17,000 officers have been deployed. The military said they were backed by 16,000 soldiers.

Nine people died in riots in Jakarta last month after official results confirmed President Joko Widodo was reelected with 55.5% of the vote.