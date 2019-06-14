  1. Home
  2. World

Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead?

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/14 12:48
President Donald Trump welcomes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to the stage as he pauses from speaking about second chance hiring to public

President Donald Trump welcomes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to the stage as he pauses from speaking about second chance hiring to public

President Donald Trump speaks about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White Ho

President Donald Trump speaks about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White Ho

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, will leave her post at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he's encouraging her to run for governor when she returns home to Arkansas, where her father once held the job.

Sanders is one of Trump's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign, taking on the job of advocating for and defending a president who had his own unconventional ideas about how to conduct the people's business.