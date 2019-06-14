TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Council of Agriculture (COA) announced on Thursday (June 14) that a reward of NT$10,000 wil be made to anyone who makes a confirmed report of fall armyworm between June 8 to 21.

To prevent the invasive nad destructive fall armyworm from spreading, COA has offered the financial incentive to encourage the public to report sightings of the insect. The COA has identified two types of fall armyworm that attack corn and rice crops, and are thought to come from China or Vietnam.

To encourage farmers to report cases, they will be compensated if their crops are destroyed to get rid of the armyworm infestation. The first compensation for destroyed crops is calculated by the local government and is set at the current announced price. The second compensation is for a three-month compulsory fallowing, provided by the central government.

Minister of the COA Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said it was crucial to eliminate all the invading insect larvae before they reach adulthood, which takes just 30 days.

Those reporting sightings are required to provide their contact information, detailed location of the fall armyworm sightings, and a clear photo of the worm. Report can be made via 0800-039-131 or the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ)’s Facebook, Line or official app.

The fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) is the larval life stage of a fall armyworm moth.