The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced the 20 candidates who met the polling or fundraising measures required to qualify for the party's first presidential debate later this month.
Here's who's in and who's out:
IN
Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
Joe Biden, former vice president
Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland
Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
Kamala Harris, senator from California
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
Jay Inslee, Washington governor
Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
Beto O'Rourke, former congressman from Texas
Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio
Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
Eric Swalwell, congressman from California
Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru
Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
___
OUT
Steve Bullock, governor of Montana
Mike Gravel, former senator from Alaska
Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida
Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts