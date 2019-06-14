|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|Boston
|35
|34
|.507
|7½
|Toronto
|24
|43
|.358
|17½
|Baltimore
|21
|46
|.313
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|33
|.507
|11
|Chicago
|32
|34
|.485
|12½
|Detroit
|25
|39
|.391
|18½
|Kansas City
|21
|46
|.313
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Texas
|36
|31
|.537
|9
|Oakland
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Los Angeles
|33
|35
|.485
|12½
|Seattle
|29
|43
|.403
|18½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 4, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings
Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 10, Seattle 5
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 6-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 2-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-7) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-2), 9:37 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.